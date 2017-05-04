The Latest: Sheriff apologizes for immigration records flap

BOSTON — The Latest on a lawsuit against a sheriff who joined a federal immigration enforcement program (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

A Massachusetts sheriff with a hardline stance on immigration is apologizing for failing to release public records related to his participation in a federal immigration enforcement program.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson gained national attention when he offered to send inmates to help President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Hodgson also announced that his office would join a program that trains local law enforcement agencies to interview incoming inmates and access federal databases so they can flag people who may be in the country illegally.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice sued Hodgson's office Thursday, saying it violated the state's public records law.

Hodgson apologized, saying his office has been inundated with public records requests. His said his legal staff expects to turn over some records late Thursday.

___

10:40 a.m.

A civil rights group has sued a Massachusetts sheriff who joined a federal immigration enforcement program and offered to send inmates to help build President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice filed suit Thursday against Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson to obtain public records related to Hodgson's participation in a program that will allow his staff to identify and detain inmates who may have entered the country illegally.

The group alleges that Hodgson violated the state's public records law by refusing to release documents in response to its request.

Hodgson announced in January that his office would join the controversial immigration enforcement program.