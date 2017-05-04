The Latest: Syrian who fled military service is not refugee

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

A German court has ruled that a Syrian man who fled to avoid military service isn't entitled to full refugee status.

The 20-year-old, whose name wasn't released, fled to Germany in 2014 after being ordered to start serving in the Syrian army the following spring. He was granted "subsidiary protection," a status short of formal asylum that doesn't allow recipients to bring relatives to join them for two years.

The man sued for full refugee status, which he was granted by a Duesseldorf court, but the German government appealed. North Rhine-Westphalia state's top administrative court on Thursday overturned the earlier verdict.

The court found no evidence that "returning asylum-seekers are viewed as political opponents and persecuted by the Syrian state because of the fact they avoided military service by fleeing."

___

3:25 p.m.

Hungarian prosecutors say 11 men have been indicted in the case of the deaths of 71 migrants who suffocated in the back of a refrigerated truck in 2015.

Prosecutors in Bacs-Kiskun County said Thursday that the group includes men from Afghanistan, Bulgaria and Lebanon who allegedly smuggled some 1,200 people from the Hungary-Serbia border to Western Europe in 2015.

Migrants from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan were among the victims found in the back of a refrigerated truck with Hungarian license plates abandoned in the emergency lane of the A4 highway near Parndorf, Austria, not far from the Hungarian border, on Aug. 27, 2015.