Thousands of pro-secession Yemenis rally in southern city

SANAA, Yemen — Thousands of southern Yemenis who support the secession of their region are rallying in Aden against the sacking of the city's governor.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour last week fired Aden's governor, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, along with a Cabinet minister.

Both officials were widely suspected to be close to the United Arab Emirates, a key member of a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels since 2015.

Hadi apparently suspects the UAE of backing secessionist groups. Thursday's demonstration and the sacking of al-Zubaidi and state minister Hani Bin Braik are the latest developments in an ongoing stand-off between Hadi and the Emiratis.