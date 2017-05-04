Trump delays 1st trip home to NYC for House health care vote

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is delaying his first trip home to New York as the House prepares to vote on a health care bill.

The White House isn't explaining the schedule change. But Trump is pushing back his departure as the vote nears on repealing much of former President Barack Obama's health law — a top Trump campaign promises.

Republican leaders insist they have the votes for passage later Thursday, after scrapping an earlier vote in late March.

Trump is heading to New York for his first meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Both leaders plan to address a dinner commemorating the 75th anniversary of an important World War II battle.