Trump to meet with Colombian president at White House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will meet with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia at the White House later this month.

The White House says the two presidents plan to discuss the relationship between their countries as well as drug trafficking and organized crime. They'll also focus on implementation of Colombia's peace agreement and strategies for countering the democratic backsliding of neighbouring Venezuela.

Their meeting is to take place May 18.

The Colombian Embassy says Santos will also meet with Vice-President Mike Pence, other administration officials and House Speaker Paul Ryan and key lawmakers.