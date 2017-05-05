5 dead after female suicide bombers attack in Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Authorities say at least five people are dead in northeast Nigeria in an attack by two female suicide bombers.

Murtala Ibrahim with the Borno police command confirmed the attack Thursday night in the Borno state capital of Maiduguri.

The violence came a day after three other female bombers tried to attack a military outpost but were killed by soldiers.

The Boko Haram extremist group, which has ties to the Islamic State group, has increasingly used girls and young women to carry out attacks on marketplaces, checkpoints and other targets.

Some young women who escaped Boko Haram have said girls are drugged and forced to carry out suicide missions.