Aid groups in Central African Republic retreat amid threats
GENEVA — The U.N. humanitarian aid
Spokesman Jens Laerke says the country is one of the world's most dangerous and difficult for humanitarian work, particularly in the northern province of Ouham.
Speaking Friday to reporters in Geneva, Laerke declined to specify the international NGOs but said they would move to the capital, Bangui, because threats against aid workers "have reached a climax."
UNICEF said Central African Republic faces sporadic violence and instability after years of sectarian fighting, with some 890,000 people displaced inside the country and into
It said over 2.2 million people need humanitarian assistance.