Albania premier warns opposition not to disrupt local polls

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's prime minister has warned the opposition not to disrupt voting in a local election in a western town and instead accept the offer to help monitor parliamentary polls next month.

The main opposition Democratic Party has threatened "civil disobedience," starting with a mayoral election Sunday in Kavaja, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of the capital, Tirana.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, also leader of the Socialist Party, and Democratic leader Lulzim Basha have failed to reach a compromise after two meetings this week.

The opposition has boycotted parliament since February, demanding that Rama resign before the June 18 election because of fears that his Cabinet will manipulate the vote.