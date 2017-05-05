Brazil's president vows to quit politics after term ends

SAO PAULO — Unpopular Brazilian President Michel Temer has pledged to retire from politics after he leaves office.

Temer also insisted in an interview aired that Thursday night that he has not made any mistakes in office since his predecessor Dilma Rousseff was impeached last year.

The 76-year-old Temer vowed he will not seek re-election and will deliver promised austerity measures before leaving office. His term ends the last day of 2018.

A recent Datafolha institute poll says just 9 per cent of Brazilians approve Temer's job performance. That figure is lower than Rousseff's was when she was forced from the presidency.