Cargo plane goes off runway at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport Friday morning, an airport official said.

After crashing, the plane went down a steep, wooded hill and emergency crews were trying to reach the crash site from above and below, airport spokesman Mike Plante said. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries.

"It's difficult terrain to negotiate," Plante said.

The plane had flown from Louisville, Kentucky, and arrived at the West Virginia airport at 5:43 a.m., Plante said.