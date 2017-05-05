CBS, NBC also refuse to air Trump advertisement

NEW YORK — CBS and NBC have joined CNN in refusing to air an advertisement that lists President Donald Trump's accomplishments while blaming the "fake news" media for not reporting on them.

Trump's campaign team also says ABC would not air the ad, although an ABC representative did not immediately respond to queries on Friday. CNN said it did not air the ad because its request to eliminate a "fake news" graphic was refused. NBC similarly cited the "incorrect" graphic that was shown over the face of NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, among others.