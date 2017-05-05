Demonstrations for and against Brazil ex-president expected

SAO PAULO — Authorities in the Brazilian city of Curitiba say supporters and opponents of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be kept apart next week when he is scheduled to testify before the judge co-ordinating the probe into the massive kickback scheme at state-owned oil company Petrobras.

Law enforcement officials say they are expecting large groups of demonstrators and to avoid confrontations they will be restricted to different parts of the city.

On May 10, Judge Sergio Moro is to question Silva on allegations that he illegally benefited from renovations at a beach front apartment. The improvements were made by one of the construction companies allegedly involved in the Petrobras scheme.