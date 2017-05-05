El Salvador struggles with options on returning gang members

MEXICO CITY — Leaders in El Salvador have held a top-level security cabinet meeting to discuss what to do if massive numbers of street gang members are deported back from the United States.

Deportations to El Salvador are down so far this year, but U.S. authorities have vowed to crack down on immigrants who belong to gangs.

There has been some anecdotal evidence that returning gang members are forming new groups in El Salvador.

Defence Minister Gen. David Munguia said Friday the meeting discussed various possibilities, including tracking gang members deported back to El Salvador and even locking them up.

Deportations are down 22.9 per cent the first four months of 2017 compared to same period in 2016.