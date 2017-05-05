El Salvador struggles with options on returning gang members
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Leaders in El Salvador have held a top-level security cabinet meeting to discuss what to do if massive numbers of street gang members are deported back from the United States.
Deportations to El Salvador are down so far this year, but U.S. authorities have vowed to crack down on immigrants who belong to gangs.
There has been some anecdotal evidence that returning gang members are forming new groups in El Salvador.
Deportations are down 22.9
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April talked about cracking down on the MS-13 street gang.