Energy shares lead Asian stock losses as oil falls under $45
HONG KONG — Energy shares led declines on Asian stock markets Friday after oil prices fell to their lowest levels in nearly six months on oversupply concerns.
KEEPING SCORE: Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index lost 1.2
CRUDE CONCERNS: U.S. benchmark crude futures fell under the key $45 level after tumbling nearly 5
QUOTEWORTHY: "The collapse in oil prices saw (benchmark West Texas Intermediate) plunge as the market continues to probe for a bottom amid oversupply concerns," said Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA. He said traders saw $45 as an important level because the Saudi oil minister said earlier this week that prices would be kept in the $45-55 range. "If $45 was OPEC line in the sand, well it's been breached so let us see how strong OPEC resolve is," he said.
ENERGY SHARES: Oil company stocks led declines. PetroChina, China's biggest oil producer, lost 3.2
JOB REPORT: Investors' attention now turns to U.S. jobs data due after Asian markets close, when the Labor Department releases nonfarm payrolls for April. Economists forecast that job-creating bounced back last month after a disappointing March, in the latest sign of U.S. economic strength supporting the Fed's plans for more interest rate increases this year.
WALL STREET: Major U.S. benchmarks were little changed. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.1
CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened to 112.17 yen from 112.46 yen. The euro edged up to $1.09876 from $1.0984.