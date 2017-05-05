Estonia says Russian plane intruded into air space

HELSINKI — Estonia's authorities say a Russian IL-96 passenger plane, allegedly carrying Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to neighbouring Finland for a one-day visit, briefly violated Estonian air space Wednesday evening.

Kadri Peeters, adviser to Estonia's prime minister, tweeted Friday: "Lavrov flying to #Finland to discuss air traffic safety but first — let's intrude into #Estonian airspace."

She was referring to Lavrov's Finland's visit on Thursday to discuss a range of issues including flight security in the Baltic Sea region.