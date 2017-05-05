News / World

Florida man gets 30 years for running child porn website

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Florida man identified by federal prosecutors as the creator and lead administrator of what's thought to be the world's largest child-pornography website has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The FBI said in a news release Friday that 58-year-old Steven W. Chase of Naples, Florida, was sentenced this week in a federal courtroom in North Carolina. Two codefendants who also were identified as administrators of the website each received 20-year prison terms earlier this year.

According to the FBI, Chase created a website called Playpen in August 2014 on an open internet network where users can communicate anonymously through "hidden service" websites . Chase ran Playpen, which the FBI said had more than 150,000 users around the world.

