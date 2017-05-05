Germany arrests Syrian suspected of IS membership

BERLIN — German authorities say they have arrested a 29-year-old Syrian suspected of membership in the Islamic State group.

Federal prosecutors say the man was arrested Thursday in the Leipzig region.

In a statement Friday, prosecutors said the suspect joined a military unit of the Nusra Front in Syria. He allegedly rose to become the unit's 'emir' in the Raqqa region and took part in the conquest of the town of Dibsi Afnan in Novemer 2012, and the town of Tabka in February 2013.

After the Nusra Front clashed with the Islamic State group in early 2013 he defected to the latter.