Heavy rains cause flooding in NYC region, disrupt travel

NEW YORK — Heavy rains have caused flooding in New York City and flight delays in the region.

Officials said two tracks at Penn Station were out of service Friday afternoon because of flooding and parts of West Side Highway, along the Hudson River, were closed in both directions.

Online images showed waterfalls cascading around columns beneath the Gowanus (goh-WAH'-nuhs) Expressway in Brooklyn. Taxis and cars crossing Central Park and parts of Staten Island were up to their hubcaps in murky water.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware said Newark Liberty International was seeing inbound flight delays of about three hours. A flash flood warning was in effect for Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and several New Jersey counties.