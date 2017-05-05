India's top court upholds 4 death sentences for rape

NEW DELHI — India's top court has upheld death sentences of four men who were convicted in the fatal gang-rape and torture of a 23-year-old medical student on a moving bus in the Indian capital nearly five years ago.

The four had challenged a 2013 trial court ruling that they should be hanged, which was later upheld by an appeals court. Court-appointed defence attorney Harish Salve says the justices on Friday rejected their appeal.

The outrage over the New Delhi attack prompted quick action on legislation doubling prison terms for rapists to 20 years and criminalizing voyeurism, stalking and the trafficking of women.