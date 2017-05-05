Indonesia searches for scores of inmates after jailbreak

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities are searching for scores of inmates who escaped Friday from an overcrowded prison on Sumatra island.

Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed near Sialang Bungkuk Prison in Riau province and were blockading roads to its capital and other provinces, said Justice and Human Rights Ministry official Wayan Dusak.

He said the escape occurred when prisoners were let out of their cells to take part in Friday prayers and overwhelmed the six guards on duty.

Officials were unsure how many inmates escaped. Indonesian media, citing Riau police, said the number was more than 300.

MetroTV footage showed dozens of men running from the prison and some being captured by police.