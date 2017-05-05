Iraq PM: No US combat troops to stay in Iraq after IS
BAGHDAD — Iraq's Prime Minister says no U.S. combat troops will stay in Iraq after the fight against the Islamic State is concluded.
Haider al-Abadi remarks came in a statement Friday morning following a report by The Associated Press that talks are ongoing between Iraq and the U.S. on maintaining American forces in Iraq.
Al-Abadi says the American troops will be advisers who will help Iraq's security forces maintain "full readiness" for any "future security challenges."
