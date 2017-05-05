Man pleads guilty in sex case to coercing minor in Ohio

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor after authorities say he held a 14-year-old girl captive for months and raped her while being electronically monitored because of an earlier abduction case.

Twenty-one-year-old Cody Lee Jackson pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Cincinnati to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Other charges will be dismissed at sentencing if the judge accepts the plea agreement. They include production of child pornography and transfer of obscene matter to a minor.

Court documents say Jackson contacted the teenager through Facebook in 2015.