Owner: Driver in fatal auction crash had suspended license

BILLERICA, Mass. — The owner of a Massachusetts indoor automobile auction says the employee behind the wheel of an SUV that accelerated, killing three people, had a suspended license.

LynnWay Auto Auction President Jim Lamb said Friday that the worker in his 70s had a valid license when he was hired in 2010.

Lamb says the employee had no prior issues while driving for the company. He says he was unaware of the suspension.

Lamb says he expects his workers to inform the company if they lose the ability to drive in Massachusetts.

Nine people were injured Wednesday when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee apparently lurched out of control, striking people before crashing through a wall.

Investigators don't believe the crash was intentional.

___