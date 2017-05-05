Pence to campaign for GOP House candidate in Montana
Montana is holding a May 25 special election to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, who resigned from Congress earlier this year to serve as President Donald Trump's interior secretary.
Gianforte is competing against Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks for the state's only congressional seat.
Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. is campaigning for Gianforte next week, making his second trip on the GOP candidate's behalf.
