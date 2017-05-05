Quick guide: The French presidential election

PARIS — A quick guide to the logistics of the winner-takes-all final round of voting Sunday that will elect France's new president:

___

THE ELECTION: Just two candidates: Emmanuel Macron, 39, a pro-business, pro-European Union centrist; Marine Le Pen, 48, an anti-EU "French-first" far-right nationalist.

They qualified for the runoff as the top two vote-winners, from a field of 11 candidates, in a first-round ballot on April 23. On Sunday, they start afresh, with only their votes in the second round counted and not including those from the first round. The winner is elected to a five-year term.

___

VOTERS: 47 million are eligible.

___

POLLING: About 70,000 polling stations around France open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) Sunday, for a maximum of 12 hours. Overseas territories start voting Saturday.

___

RESULTS: Partial results and polling agency projections expected from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) Sunday.

___