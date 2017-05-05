Relatives of jailed Venezuelan dissident seek global action

MADRID — Relatives and lawyers of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez want the Red Cross to verify his health and are seeking to bring the government of President Nicolas Maduro before a Spanish Court for alleged crimes of terrorism.

Spain's laws allow judges to take on cases for crimes committed outside of the country as long as the victims are Spanish. The family's lawyers said Friday that at least two opposition leaders with Spanish passports are currently held in Venezuelan prisons in circumstances similar to Lopez's.

Lopez's father and sister also said they doubt the veracity of the video released Thursday by the ruling socialist party in Venezuela as a proof of his whereabouts and health.