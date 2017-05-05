Scouring for nude images in photo scandal at Marine base

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. — In a cramped office at the Marines' Quantico base outside Washington, about 20 investigators sit elbow to elbow, staring into their computers as images of naked men and women flash across the screens.

The objective of this disturbing sleuth work is to root out the extent of a nude-photo sharing scandal that has rocked the Corps, embarrassed its leaders and spread to other military services. And the sheer scope of the material is daunting.