Slain Ohio inmate was apparently attacked by another inmate

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it's investigating the death of an inmate who was apparently attacked by another inmate at a prison.

A patrol report says Melvin Green received serious injuries to his head Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, about 95 miles (156 kilometres ) southwest of Cincinnati. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The patrol reports that the death is being considered a homicide. The name of Green's assailant has not yet been released.