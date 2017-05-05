The Latest: 2 teens' charges being dropped in rape case
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Latest on charges being dropped in an alleged rape at a Maryland high school (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
Prosecutors are dropping charges against two teens accused of raping a fellow student in a Maryland high school bathroom.
A prosecutor told a judge Friday that after an investigation, authorities are dropping rape and sex
State's Attorney John McCarthy said at a news conference that the same charges against Sanchez also are being dropped. Sanchez now faces child pornography possession charges.
Attorney Maria Mena says the younger teen also now faces child pornography charges in juvenile court. The AP doesn't typically identify juveniles charged with crimes.
The case got national attention after the White House called it an example of why the president wants to crack down on illegal immigration.
11:30 a.m.
Prosecutors have dropped charges against one of two teens accused of raping a fellow student in a Maryland high school bathroom.
A prosecutor told a judge Friday authorities are dropping rape and sex
Attorney Maria Mena says the younger teen now faces child pornography charges in juvenile court. The AP doesn't typically identify juveniles charged with crimes and is no longer naming the 17-year-old because he is now charged as a juvenile.
The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2qzvuSO) reports attorney Andrew Jezic was told charges against the older student, Sanchez, would be dropped.
The White House called the case an example of why the president wants to crack down on illegal immigration.