The Latest: Fraternity, 18 members, charged in fatal fall

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — The Latest on the investigation into the death of a Penn State University student after a fall down stairs at a fraternity (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Eighteen members of a now-shuttered Penn State University fraternity and the fraternity itself are facing charges in the death of a student who fell down a flight of steps during an alcohol-fueled pledge night.

The charges against Beta Theta Pi and the frat brothers range from involuntary manslaughter to furnishing alcohol to minors and evidence tampering.

They were announced Friday by the Centre County district attorney.

Nineteen-year-old sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, fell down stairs at the frat Feb. 2.

Authorities say help wasn't called for 12 hours, and Piazza died at a hospital two days later.

Some of the students are scheduled to surrender Friday and to be arraigned.

___

12:30 a.m.

Prosecutors in Pennsylvania are set to announce the results of a grand jury investigation into the death of a Penn State student who fell down steps during an alcohol-fueled pledge ceremony.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller plans to disclose details on Friday morning about events surrounding the Feb. 4 death of pledge Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

A court filing by prosecutors last week says charges are likely against several people for "conduct surrounding the death of another person."

Police have said hazing and excessive drinking at the Beta Theta Pi chapter house may have contributed to the death of the 19-year-old sophomore engineering student.