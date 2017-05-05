The Latest: Germany won't allow Turkish death penalty vote

BERLIN — The Latest on relations between Turkey and the European Union (all times local):

1 p.m.

The German government says it wouldn't allow voting in Germany if Turkey holds a referendum on whether to reintroduce the death penalty.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken of the move — which would effectively finish off Ankara's faltering bid to join the European Union — since narrowly winning expanded powers last month. Germany and other European countries vehemently oppose executions.

The German government says that its permission is required for voting in foreign elections or referendums to take place at embassies, consulates or elsewhere on its territory. Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Friday: "it is politically inconceivable that we would agree to such a vote in Germany on a measure that clearly contradicts our constitution and European values."

___

11 a.m.

Belgium's prime minister says the time has come for the European Union to make a final decision about Turkey's bid for membership, which he called a "dead end."

Prime Minister Charles Michel says in an interview with The Associated Press that after months of provocations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "masochism must have its limits."

Michel says he has the impression that the membership process is not the right framework to have a successful dialogue with Turkey.

Austria is also seeking to end Turkey's membership bid, and a growing group of countries say they've realized acting as if Turkey is still a constructive partner would amount to a charade.