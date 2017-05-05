The Latest: Health care bill meets GOP skeptics in Senate

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Congress and the Republican health overhaul (all times local):

5 p.m.

Senate Republicans are wasting no time showing they have little use for the House bill to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

In the wake of passage of the House health care bill, Americans are expressing fear that people already sick won't be able to get affordable insurance.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says there seems to be more questions than answers about the consequences of the House health care bill. Another Republican, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, says he doesn't support the House bill as written.

The outspoken and immediate skepticism points to a long road ahead in the Senate for the House bill. That is likely to lead to more frustration for President Donald Trump, who has already expressed disappointment in the slow-moving ways of Congress.

___

3 a.m.

House Republicans are claiming a triumph by finally approving their centerpiece bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

But its pathway through the Senate will be at least as bumpy. And there's little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives.

The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.

Senators are already talking about preventing some of the House bill's Medicaid cuts. Some don't like its easing of Obama coverage requirements on insurers, and others think its tax credits must be redirected toward lower-income people.