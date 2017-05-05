The Latest: High water forces out campers in southern IN

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on flooding caused by heavy rains in Indiana (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

A southern Indiana recreation area has evacuated campers after rising waters from recent heavy rains closed the main entrance.

Deam Lake State Recreation Area Manager Pat Cleary tells the (Jeffersonville) News and Tribune that by early Friday afternoon, most of the approximately 40 campers had left the site about 15 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Morgan County southwest of Indianapolis is warning motorists that travel conditions threaten public safety. About 20 other counties across the state say routine travel may be restricted.

The National Weather Service issued an advisory saying significant river flooding was occurring or was imminent across most of Indiana from Friday through Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indiana University in Bloomington and Ball State University in Muncie both announced they're moving spring commencement exercises indoors from outdoor venues Saturday.

9:40 a.m.

Heavy rains have caused flooding in central Indiana, prompting travel advisories in parts of the state and closing some roadways.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued flood warnings for waterways including the White River and the Big Blue River. Flash flood warnings were in effect Friday in the Indianapolis area and high water was reported on at least a dozen roads in Hamilton County.

Travel advisories posted by some Indiana counties meant that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous situations.

Emergency managers in Madison and Hamilton counties made sandbags available. Flooding in the Indianapolis area was expected to peak over the weekend.