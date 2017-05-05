The Latest: Small town views Trump visit with mostly shrugs

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to his golf club in central New Jersey (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Judging by traffic, the biggest event in central New Jersey this weekend apparently isn't President Donald Trump's visit to the golf club he owns.

Several hundred people braved the rain Friday and descended on Far Hills, adjacent to Trump's home base in Bedminster, for a bi-annual rummage sale.

Meanwhile, the two-lane road past Trump's club was quiet except for an occasional car passing by.

Several people at the event said his visit wasn't having much impact on their daily routines, but others said they worried about how much it will cost the town to provide security.

Trump tweeted Friday morning he was spending the weekend at his golf club instead of New York to save on security costs.

___

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he's working out of his New Jersey golf club to avoid causing a disruption in New York and to save taxpayers.

Trump tweeted Friday morning after waking up for the first time as president at his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster. The town of rolling hills and horse farms is about 40 miles (65 kilometres ) west of New York.

A weekend trip by President-elect Trump in November cost nearly $4,000 in police overtime. The town has estimated it could spend $12,000 per day now to cover police overtime and emergency services.

The federal spending bill approved by Congress would allocate millions to reimburse expenses.

A New Jersey Republican running for governor, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, says he might propose a special tax district on the club.

___

8:55 a.m.

One of the candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New Jersey is considering proposing a special tax for President's Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club.

Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli says the tax on Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster is a more reliable way to reimburse local and county law enforcement for security.

Ciattarelli tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2pdc0yI ) a special tax district is one option, but he hasn't introduced a bill.

Trump arrived Thursday night in Bedminster. The town estimates it could spend $12,000 per day on his visits, and potentially $300,000 over the course of the summer for police overtime and emergency services.