The Latest: Trump at NJ home to spare Manhattan disruption

President Donald Trump tweets he's working out of his New Jersey golf club to avoid disrupting Manhattan traffic and to save taxpayer money.

For the first time as president, Trump is staying at his Bedminster golf course, which lies about 40 miles (65 kilometres ) due west of New York.

Trump's weekend visit to Bedminster in November cost nearly $4,000 in police overtime. Now that he's president the town estimates it could spend triple that amount on police overtime and emergency services.

The Senate and House this week approved a federal spending bill that includes millions to reimburse municipalities for additional expenses when Trump visits.