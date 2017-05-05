The Latest: Vermont legislative adjournment delayed

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Latest on the Vermont Legislature's push toward adjournment: (all times local): 7:25 p.m.

Vermont's legislative session is winding down, but lawmakers are not going to be adjourning this weekend as planned.

Major disagreements exist between House and Senate lawmakers over the state's budget and how teachers' retirement should be funded.

They had hoped to wrap up Saturday, but late Friday Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson tweeted they would recess until Wednesday.

Among the issues hanging over lawmakers is the possibility of a budget veto by Republican Gov. Phil Scott. He hasn't yet explicitly threatened withholding his signature from the key money bill, but has said it would be irresponsible of lawmakers to not include a way to save money from new, cheaper teacher's health care plans.

3:30 p.m.

Vermont's legislative session is coming to a close, but lawmakers are busier than ever.

Up until Friday, Vermont's marijuana legalization efforts appear to have been sidelined. But Friday afternoon Democratic Sen. Dick Sears plans to present a compromise marijuana legalization measure he has been developing with like-minded House lawmakers.