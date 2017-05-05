The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending May 4, 2017:

Top Songs

1.I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieb., DJ Khaled

2.Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

3.HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

4.(tie) Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

4.(tie) That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

6.Believer, Imagine Dragons

7.Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

8. Issues, Julia Michaels

9.It Ain't Me, Kygo & Selena Gomez

10.Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

Top Albums

1.DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

2.Humanz, Gorillaz

3.Strength of a Woman, Mary J. Blige

4.Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. ., Various Artists

5.÷, Ed Sheeran

6.SHINE, Wale

7.Moana, Various Artists

8.God's Problem Child, Willie Nelson

9.Places, Lea Michele

10.24K Magic, Bruno Mars

__________