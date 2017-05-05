Travyon Martin will receive posthumous degree in Florida

MIAMI — A university will award Trayvon Martin a posthumous Bachelor of Science Degree in aviation five years after the black teenager was fatally shot by a neighbourhood watch volunteer in a central Florida neighbourhood .

An announcement on Florida Memorial University's official Facebook page says Martin's parents, Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree during a May 13 commencement ceremony. Fulton graduated from the Miami Gardens university and, along with Tracy Martin, co-founded the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

The university's statement says it will honour the steps Martin, who was 17 when he died in 2012, took toward becoming a pilot.