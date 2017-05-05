Turkey sacks 107 judges and prosecutors linked to Gulen

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says a judicial body has dismissed 107 judges and prosecutors as part of an ongoing crackdown on suspected followers of U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for last summer's failed coup.

The Anadolu Agency said Friday the Judges and Prosecutors' Supreme Council also filed criminal complaints against the 107 suspects — a move that is likely to lead to detentions.

Turkey declared a state of emergency following the July 15 coup attempt and moved to purge a network of suspected Gulen supporters from the judiciary, police and other government bodies.

Anadolu said 4,238 judges and prosecutors have been sacked for alleged Gulen links since then, including those purged Friday.