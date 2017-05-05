Turkish court rejects Wikipedia appeal on ban

ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish court has rejected an appeal filed by Wikipedia against a ban in Turkey on its website .

Turkish authorities blocked access to the free online encyclopedia on April 29, on grounds that it was "acting with groups conducting a smear campaign against Turkey." Turkish media reports said a court in Ankara ordered the ban after Wikipedia refused to remove two pages that claimed that Turkey provided support to jihadis in Syria.

Wikipedia filed an appeal against the ban earlier this week.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said Friday the court ruled that freedom of expression can be "restricted in certain situations." The court also said the pages' content amounted to "unfair attacks."