US citizen to remain in custody in Guatemala hit-and-run

GUATEMALA CITY — A judge in Guatemala has ordered a U.S. man accused of driving a car into a crowd of student protesters, killing one and injuring several more, to remain in prison during a homicide investigation.

Jabes Emanuel Meda Maldonado is suspected of running over 11 young people in the April 26 incident in Guatemala City and then fleeing the scene. The fatal victim was a 15-year-old girl.

The 25-year-old Meda Maldonado was born in New York. Lawyer Jaime Hernandez has said he feared for his life when the students blocked the path of his vehicle.

But prosecutors say he used the car as a weapon and accelerated while several students were underneath the wheels.