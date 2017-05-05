News / World

White House dismisses chief usher, 1st woman to hold post

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2011 file photo, the then-incoming White House chief usher Angella Reid is photographed in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington. The White House has fired Reid, the person who responsible for managing the residence and staff its and overseeing events. No reason was given for Reid‚Äôs dismissal. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2011 file photo, the then-incoming White House chief usher Angella Reid is photographed in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington. The White House has fired Reid, the person who responsible for managing the residence and staff its and overseeing events. No reason was given for Reid‚Äôs dismissal. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — The White House has fired its chief usher, the person responsible for managing the residence, staff and overseeing events.

No reason was given for Angella Reid's dismissal. Two White House officials confirmed that Reid, hired in late 2011, had been let go. The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel matters publicly.

Reid was the first woman and second African-American to hold the post.

She oversaw daily operations at the 132-room mansion and its staff of over 90 plumbers, electricians, butlers, cooks and others. The chief usher co-ordinates closely with the first family, and helps ensure things run smoothly at the Easter Egg Roll, state dinners and other events.

Reid joined the White House from the Ritz-Carlton hotel chain.

The Washington Post first reported her dismissal.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular