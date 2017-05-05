Workers accidentally unearth remains, Victorian-era coffin

SANFORD, Maine — Construction workers in a Maine city found human bones and the remains of a Victorian-era coffin in an area that had been converted from a cemetery into a school playground decades ago.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2phQDx7 ) reports the bones were found Thursday by workers digging a water line. Police Chief Thomas Connolly says authorities were aware the area had been a cemetery long ago, but they thought all of the people who had been interred had been moved.

The area was converted into a playground in the 1930s.

A historical society and a funeral home assisted authorities collecting the remains Friday.