Cyclist killed in Colorado canyon was student from Brazil

BOULDER, Colo. — A coroner has identified a bicyclist who died after being hit by a pickup truck in a Colorado canyon as a university student from Brazil.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office said Friday that 19-year-old Alessandro Zarzur's death remains under investigation. Zarzur, who was from Sao Paulo, Brazil, died Thursday.

The University of Colorado says Zarzur was a student at the school and was a member of the triathlon team. The Boulder Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2qO4VpN) that Zarzur died at a hospital after the accident in Sunshine Canyon northwest of Boulder.

The Colorado State Patrol says Zarzur crossed a double yellow line into oncoming traffic and fell while trying to brake. The driver and passenger in the pickup weren't hurt.

Lewis says alcohol and drugs aren't considered factors, but Zarzur's speed could have been.

