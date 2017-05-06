Family to receive slain daughter's diploma from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The parents of an Ohio State University student who was abducted and slain in February will accept her diploma this weekend.

Family members of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes will be called on stage Sunday to receive diplomas from Ohio State President Michael Drake.

Her mother says they are grateful for the honour .

The university says this will be the largest graduating class in Ohio State's history, with 11,734 degrees being handed out.

Tokes was three months from graduating with a psychology degree when she was killed.

Columbus authorities have charged Brian Golsby, a registered sex offender. They allege he kidnapped Tokes after she left work and then raped and killed her.