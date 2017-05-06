In Mosul, hunger grows amid slow advances against IS
MOSUL, Iraq — Aliyah Hussein and the 25 family members sheltering with her in Mosul's western Mahatta
Her cousin Zuhair Abdul Karim said on a recent day that even with the wild greens, the food ran out.
"I swear to God, we are hungry. (The Islamic State group) made us hungry. They didn't leave anything for us, they even stole our food," Hussein said. Her home sits just a few hundred yards (meters) from the front line in the battle for western Mosul.
As Iraqi forces continue to make slow progress in the fight against IS in the city, clawing back territory house by house and block by block, food supplies are running dangerously low for civilians trapped inside militant-held territory and those inside recently retaken
Although Hussein has technically been liberated, her
"The women didn't have lunch. Only the children and men have eaten," Abdul Karim said, explaining that he and his family are now living meal to meal. "We don't know if we'll have dinner," he said, "maybe or maybe not."
Some families walk several
"The humanitarian world needs to realize that there is a huge gap between people who are in the safe zone and people who are actually trapped in the no man's land between the Iraqi controlled areas and ... Daesh controlled areas," said Alto Labetubun with Norwegian People Aid, one of the few groups operating in
Some 300,000 to 500,000 people remain beyond anyone's reach, trapped in IS-held Mosul
Most of those civilians are estimated to be in Mosul's old city, where the final battles of the operation are expected to play out. If the fighting there lasts many more weeks, the U.N. warns the consequences for civilians will be "catastrophic."
"We know we have a problem because when people reach our camps the first thing they ask for is food," said Lise Grande, the U.N. humanitarian
Hundreds of infants and young children who recently fled Mosul are being treated for malnutrition, Grande said. Separately, she added that the U.N. had received reports that even baby formula in IS-held
"If the battle goes beyond (the next few weeks), then we have a catastrophic problem," she said.
In the Wadi al-Hajar
Ibrahim Khalil, also turned away, said his hunger was so intense, he felt like he was starving.
"Didn't they claim they'd liberate us from Daesh?!" he said referring to the Iraqi government, "and they'd change our lives from misery to happiness?"