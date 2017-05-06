Iran TV censors Rouhani documentary ahead of elections

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian semi-official news agency is saying state TV has censored a documentary released by President Hassan Rouhani's campaign, ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

The Saturday report by ILNA did not elaborate but a Rouhani campaign official confirmed to The Associated Press state TV had cut parts of "President Rouhani".

He said one cut segment showed supporters chanting for opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi, who has been under house-arrest since 2011 and whose Green Movement hard-liners oppose. Also omitted was a picture of former President Mohammad Khatami, whose name and image have been banned in Iranian media since 2015.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.