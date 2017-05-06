Mourners pay respect to 3 kids, 1 woman who died in NYC fire

NEW YORK — Mourners have said their final farewells to a woman and three children who were among five people who died in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years.

The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Saturday's funeral at the New Greater Bethel Ministries church in Queens. The service was for 20-year-old Jada Foxworth, 16-year-old Destiny Dones, 10-year-old Rashawn Matthews and 2-year-old Chayce Lipford. A funeral for 17-year-old Melody Edwards was held Wednesday.

Investigators say there were no working smoke detectors in the Queens house where they perished. Some were trapped in the attic as flames rose in the house on the afternoon of April 23.