Pentagon says Navy SEAL was killed in Somalia operation
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has identified the Navy SEAL who was killed in a military operation in Somalia.
A Pentagon spokesman said Friday that U.S. special operations troops had come under fire after U.S. aircraft delivered Somali forces to the target area.
Last month, the U.S. said it was sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment there in about two decades.
The U.S. in recent years has sent a small number of special operations forces and counterterrorism advisers to Somalia and conducted a number of airstrikes.