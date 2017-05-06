Quick guide: How the French presidential election works

PARIS — A quick guide to the logistics of the winner-takes-all final round of voting Sunday that will elect France's new president:

___

THE RUNOFF ELECTION: Just two candidates: Emmanuel Macron, 39, a pro-business, pro-European Union centrist; Marine Le Pen, 48, an anti-EU "French-first" far-right nationalist.

They qualified for the presidential runoff as the top two vote-winners from a field of 11 candidates in the first-round ballot on April 23. On Sunday, they start afresh, with only their votes in the second round counted. The winner is elected to a five-year term.

___

VOTERS: 47 million people are eligible.

___

POLLING: About 70,000 polling stations around France open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) Sunday, for a maximum of 12 hours. Voting in French overseas territories starts Saturday.

___

RESULTS: Partial results and polling agency projections expected from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) Sunday.

___